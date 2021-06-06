https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/mothers-children-killed-iranian-mullas-plead-people-boycott-sham-election-iran/

Public appeals coming out of Iran, by brave mothers whose children were killed by the Mullas, are urging people to boycott the upcoming ‘sham’ election.

M. Hanif Jazayeri, a news editor in Iran, told The Gateway Pundit, “The international community should know that any interaction and cooperation with the mullahs will only help the regime in repressing and killing Iran’s people. It will help the regime get its hands on nuclear weapons and provoke conflicts in the region. The Biden Administration and the EU should echo the call by the Iranian people and condemn this sham election as illegitimate.” 

Jazayeri added subtitles to the following video footage:

