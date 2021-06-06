https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/06/not-a-great-look-guys-the-lincoln-project-dragged-for-comparing-themselves-to-soldiers-fighting-fascism-during-wwii-on-dday/

Please, please, please tell us The Lincoln Project did NOT compare their ridiculous, grifting organization to the brave men who fought actual fascism during World War II. And on the anniversary of DDay? REALLY?!!?!?

Oh FFS.

Lincoln would never stop throwing up if he saw what these yahoos were doing in his name.

If you look through the people giving them credit and thanking them for this garbage they would NOT have voted for Lincoln.

Just sayin’.

That whole John Weaver thing ain’t going away, fellas.

Really a horrible look.

Sadly, yes.

Although we’re not entirely sure what purpose they serve other than to milk morons out of money.

And that sums this up quite nicely.

***

