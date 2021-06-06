https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/06/not-a-great-look-guys-the-lincoln-project-dragged-for-comparing-themselves-to-soldiers-fighting-fascism-during-wwii-on-dday/

Please, please, please tell us The Lincoln Project did NOT compare their ridiculous, grifting organization to the brave men who fought actual fascism during World War II. And on the anniversary of DDay? REALLY?!!?!?

The work of opposing fascism is as American as apple pie. As we again face the rise fascism — this time on our own shores — that work must continue. #DDay pic.twitter.com/9HVP44O5U3 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 6, 2021

Oh FFS.

Lincoln would never stop throwing up if he saw what these yahoos were doing in his name.

You can see how little LP actually cares in making their l moronic comparison of themselves to those who landed in Normandy. But–it’s all about scamming cash from the suckers for LP. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) June 6, 2021

If you look through the people giving them credit and thanking them for this garbage they would NOT have voted for Lincoln.

Just sayin’.

I’m not sure landing on the Normandy beaches really compares to trying to corner your intern Norm in de broom closet. — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) June 6, 2021

You plan on fighting pedophilia any time soon? — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) June 6, 2021

That whole John Weaver thing ain’t going away, fellas.

If by fighting, you mean enabling… — Rube Wonton (@CyberWonton) June 6, 2021

Stolen valor. Why does Antifa have to go back 75+ years to steal an accomplishment from others? Can’t you point to an Antifa-sponsored building or homeless program? — Positively Caustic (@PosCaustic) June 6, 2021

Really a horrible look.

pic.twitter.com/KSosMm66zM — Cincy Browncoat – You can’t take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) June 6, 2021

You couldn’t (or wouldn’t) even face the fact that you had a full blown groomer and pedophile as one of your founders, much less face fascism. GTFOH 🙄 — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) June 6, 2021

Christ, are you still here? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) June 6, 2021

Sadly, yes.

Although we’re not entirely sure what purpose they serve other than to milk morons out of money.

I hope you just didn’t make that comparison — David (@ReallyFouts) June 6, 2021

Man that a HARD GRIFT! keep trying GRIFTERS!!!! — Dr. brisque 🙏🏻 (@brisque) June 6, 2021

Wow, what a bunch of self aggrandizing garbage. — Cows with Guns (@steaknbacon13) June 6, 2021

And that sums this up quite nicely.

***

