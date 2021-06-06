http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/N0k9MEcbtkA/

Over 4o people were shot, five fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the first shooting fatality occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Friday when a 23-year-old was shot while in a backyard. The incident occurred “in the 5200 block of West Le Moyne Street.”

Approximately two hours later, 27-year-old Jermaine Sanders was shot and fatally wounded on the sidewalk “in the 5600 block of South Marshfield Avenue.”

Sanders was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Twenty-four-year-old Latrell Goodwin was found unresponsive in a vehicle about 10 p.m. Friday. He had been shot multiple times and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The fourth shooting fatality was discovered hours later, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, when police found 39-year-old Gerald Collymore “unresponsive…in the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue.” Collymore had been shot multiple times.

The fifth shooting fatality occurred late Saturday afternoon, when a 26-year-old man was gunned down in the street “in the 6400 block of South Hoyne Avenue.”

As for those who were shot but not killed, WGNTV reports that 21 people shot and wounded overnight, Saturday to Sunday.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

