Pennsylvania State Senator Dave Argall came out in support of a full forensic audit in the state of Pennsylvania.

The following update came from State Senator Doug Mastriano’s staff after his visit to Arizona:

Senator Dave Argall: “I support the call for an election audit, in order to answer any lingering questions that still remain about the fairness of the 2020 elections in Pennsylvania. This is the best path forward to address the legitimate concerns of the large majority of my constituents who voted to re-elect President Trump as well as all Pennsylvanians. This is just one of many election reform efforts I would like to see approved here in the next few weeks.”

State Senator Doug Mastriano is leading the charge for election integrity in Pennsylvania. He was part of the Pennsylvania delegation that came to Arizona to tour the audit center this past week.

TGP’s Jordan Conradson spoke with Doug Mastriano on Wednesday, where he said, “We’ve got a lot of issues in Pennsylvania. We need to do an audit and…this is the model”.

President Donald Trump shared a post to his telegram on Friday, calling on Pennsylvania State Senate President Jake Corman to step up to conduct the audit, and State Senator Dave Argall, Chairman of the State Government Committee to authorize subpoenas.

“Great patriots led by State Senator Doug Mastriano, Senator Cris Dush, and State Representative Rob Kauffman went to Maricopa County, Arizona, to learn the best practices for conducting a full Forensic Audit of the 2020 General Election. Now the Pennsylvania Senate needs to act. Senate President Jake Corman needs to fulfill his promise to his constituents to conduct a full Forensic Audit. Senator Dave Argall, Chairman of the State Government Committee, has to authorize the subpoenas, if necessary. The people of Pennsylvania and America deserve to know the truth. If the Pennsylvania Senate leadership doesn’t act, there is no way they will ever get re-elected!” Dave Argall has thrown his hat in the ring of support for a full forensic audit in Pennsylvania. Now Senate President Jake Corman needs to act on his promises.

