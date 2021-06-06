https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/plandemic-film-stars-dr-david-martin-and-dr-judy-mikovits-together-in-public-for-the-first-time-doing-a-qa-session/

On the night before the conference started, there was a film screening of the Plandemic documentary, which featured Dr. David Martin and Dr. Judy Mikovits.

This was apparently their first public appearance together, and they held a very informative Q&A session following the film screening.

This is a video you are going to want to watch, as it is not only very informative, but full of hope as well, and very comforting.

Their overall message is that we need to fight FEAR, and trust God.

Then Dr. Martin addresses the history of the development of the SARS bioweapon, which was originally funded for AIDS/HIV research in 1999, and he dropped this bombshell on the audience:

Anthony Fauci has spent, listen to this number, 191 BILLION dollars, not 3.7 million, not 30 million, 191 BILLION dollars of audited funds for the bioweaponization of viruses against humanity. And it is YOUR money that has been spent.

Dr. Martin also explains how the COVID-19 “vaccine” does not meet the legal definition of a “vaccine,” but it meets the legal definition of a “bioweapon.”

A question was asked about who funds Dr. David Martin’s research. This is worth hearing, at the 27-minute mark of the video.

He says his business model is based on a very old, 6000 year old, business model, which is found in the first book of the Bible in Genesis, when Joseph ruled Egypt.

Because this is a Q&A session with questions from the audience, a wide range of topics were covered, including Facebook co-founder Dustin Aaron Moskovitz and the funding of Event 201, CRISPR technology, whether or not there is such a thing as a “good vaccine,” and much more.

