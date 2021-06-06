https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/05/poll-majority-disagree-with-lefts-description-of-2020s-mostly-peaceful-protests-they-were-riots/

The majority of voters disagree with the establishment media and left’s description that last year’s continual race-related protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd, were “mostly peaceful protests,” describing them as “riots.”

The survey, taken June 2-3, 2021, among 870 likely U.S. voters, asked, “Were the widespread disturbances in U.S. cities last summer ‘mostly peaceful protests’ or were they riots?”

Fifty-two percent of voters across the board described them as “riots,” while 35 percent said “peaceful protests.”

Predictably, a majority of Democrats, 54 percent, describe last year’s posts as “peaceful,” compared to 22 percent of Republicans and 27 percent of independent voters.

Sixty-nine percent of Republicans described last year’s protests as “riots,” along with 32 percent of Democrats and 55 percent of independent voters. Notably, 56 percent of non-white and non-black voters described the widespread disturbances as “riots,” compared to 52 percent of white voters and 42 percent of black voters. Forty-seven percent of black voters described such disturbances as mostly peaceful.

Respondents were also asked about the January 6 Capitol riot. The survey asked, “Was the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol “the worst attack on our Democracy since the Civil War?” — an assertion President Biden made in April.

Voters are virtually split, with 44 percent saying “yes” and 41 percent saying “no” — answers within the survey’s +/- 3 percent margin of error. Democrats are far more likely to say “yes,” 66 percent to the GOP’s 26 percent. A majority of Republicans, 59 percent, said “no,” the event was not the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.

Last year’s mass protests, hallmarked by vandalism, looting, and violence, will result in “at least $1 billion to $2 billion of paid insurance claims,” according to a report from Axios.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

