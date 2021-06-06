https://www.theblaze.com/news/nicole-sanchez-neekolul-hypocrite-apartment

A hugely popular influencer who often promoted democratic-socialist messaging has been branded as a “hypocrite” after bragging about her new $2 million apartment and fancy new BMW.

Nicole Sanchez, known online as “Neekolul,” became an overnight sensation last year when she went viral for her TikTok video of her dancing while wearing a shirt promoting Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries. Sanchez was lip-syncing a song with lyrics: “Whatever you say, Boomer. OK, Boomer.” Sanchez captioned the video: “Like to trigger the BOOMERS #bernie2020.” The song dismisses baby boomers, while simultaneously endorsing 79-year-old Sanders, who is too old to be considered a boomer, and is among the “silent generation” classification.

The viral video racked up tens of millions of views, and instantly made Sanchez an online standout while also promoting Sanders to a younger generation.

Last March, Neekolul posted another “OK Boomer” video, this time promoting another democratic-socialist politician — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). In this TikTok video, Sanchez is wearing a $58 sweatshirt that reads: “TAX THE RICH.” The pricey shirt is sold by Ocasio-Cortez’s merchandise shop that completely embraces capitalism.

Last week, Sanchez bragged about her new $2 million apartment. Neekolul gave her hundreds of thousands of social media followers a 10-minute virtual tour of her swanky new abode, complete with smart “Martha Stewart”-style kitchen, “East Wing” gaming room, master bedroom with “180-degree” views of the city skyline, and a walk-in closet.







$2,000,000 Apartment Tour! (My New Apartment)



www.youtube.com



Last month, Sanchez posed with a brand new convertible BMW. Fox Business estimates Nicole Sanchez has a net worth of between $1 to $5 million.

Online commenters quickly branded Sanchez as a “hypocrite,” and told her to “pay more taxes.”

Sanchez responded to the criticism by saying that “tax the rich” only applies to “like billionaires.”

“I think when people mean like tax rich, I think at the end of the day they do mean like billionaires and people that have insane unfathomable amounts of wealth,” Sanchez said. “Listen, listen whoever wants to show me to where those $1 to $5 million dollars are, I would happily follow you and reclaim them because I have no idea where this money is at or where it’s from.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

