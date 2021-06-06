https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60bdb5e0bbafd42ff585dd66
Louis DeJoy is uninterested in the niceties of Washington. In other words, the postmaster general may be the closest thing to former President Donald Trump left in the nation’s capital. “Get used to…
Bracing for political trouble, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned Democratic colleagues that June will “test our resolve” as senators return Monday to consider infrastructure, voting rights a…
The Supreme Court is being asked to decide whether it’s sex discrimination for the government to require only men to register for the draft when they turn 18. The justices could say as soon as Monday…