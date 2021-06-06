http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BLKNxDw1eyE/

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D) called former President Donald Trump “an albatross around the Republican Party.”

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “One of the remarkable things about that, Rahm Emanuel, is, usually, when presidents are defeated, a first-term president is defeated, the party tends to abandon them. In this case, it appears that the GOP is doubling down.”

Emanuel said, “Yes, I want to be the first on this platform. I wanted to be done discussing this man in 2020. I don’t want to be doing this. But, that said, he will not…

Stephanopoulos said, “It’s reality.”

Emanuel said, “No, no, it is reality. That said, look, if I were the Democrats right now — and, yes, you are right, George. A Republican president, any president, goes off and works either on their books or takes a project, like Jimmy Carter, Habitat For Humanity, does some other goodwill work. This has always been about Donald Trump. Donald Trump is always about Donald Trump. And that’s what he’s continuing.”

He added, “But if I were the Democrats, I’d force every Republican right now, do you believe he will be reinstated? Put him back on the ballot because, in the swing districts, he is an albatross around the Republican Party. And I would continue — they’re trying to flip the cultural issues our way. I flip them right back and make Donald Trump the albatross around the Republican Party, which it is since he will not let it go.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

