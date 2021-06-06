https://dailycaller.com/2021/06/06/d-day-77-year-anniversary/

Sunday marks the 77-year anniversary of Allied forces hitting the beaches on D-Day.

On June 6, 1944, thousands of American men and our allies kicked in the door of Europe to liberate it from the grip of the Nazis. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Young men armed with M1 rifles and Thompson submachine guns hit the beaches in Normandy in landing craft as the airborne dropped behind enemy lines to knock out Germany artillery.

Today, the day before D-Day. Thousands of paratroopers watch the sun go down. Many will never again see it rise. They brought the fight to evil itself. They are our forebears. We remember them, today, tomorrow, and always. #DDay #DDay77 pic.twitter.com/RFsaXLkUt1 — 101st Airborne Div. (@101stAASLTDIV) June 5, 2021

Hitler thought he could dominate the world. Young men from Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi and the rest of the United States taught him a very different lesson.

We asked our men to hit highly fortified beaches knowing that many would not make it home, and the heroes of June 6 answered the call without hesitation.

Let D-Day always be a reminder of what this country is capable of accomplishing. Hitler thought he could strangle Europe and commit genocide.

America showed the world that we would not tolerate evil like that going unchecked and on June 6, 1994, the world was introduced to our full military power.

In the months that followed, we pushed through France and knocked the Germans back day after day until the war was over.

To all the brave men who fought on that fateful day 77 years ago, thank you. This nation owes you a debt that can’t possibly ever be repaid.