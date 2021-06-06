http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JmzG4dyn2xc/

Let the speculation begin to end. While nothing is official yet, several reports indicate that Julio Jones is on his way to Tennessee.

NFL Media reporter Ian Rapoport shared the news Sunday morning:

Sources: The #Falcons are trading All-Pro WR Julio Jones to the #Titans in exchange for at least a 2nd round pick. A blockbuster for Tennessee, who now gets the coveted big-play threat. And Atlanta ends up with very nice value. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2021

The deal may not be official for another few days — Julio Jones will have to take a physical. But the #Titans are the landing spot. https://t.co/sOPXQOpkIY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2021

As Pro Football Talk reports:

The Titans currently don’t have enough salary cap space to take on Jones’ $15.3 million guaranteed salary. It’s unknown whether Jones has agreed to any kind of contract restructuring, whether the Falcons will pay part of the salary, or whether other players on the Titans have agreed to restructure their deals to free up cap space. The deal may not get done for a couple days until all of that is worked out. But Jones is heading to Tennessee.

So, if you play for the Titans, this can be viewed as good and bad news. On the one hand, you’re getting one of the best receivers in recent NFL history. On the other hand, there’s an excellent chance the Titans will cut you or ask you to take less money.

Either way, the Titans are getting an outstanding receiver, and the Falcons are getting more picks to build their team.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

