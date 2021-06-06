https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/06/06/republican-wins-non-partisan-fort-worth-mayor-race-n1452453

Fort Worth, Texas, is one of the fastest-growing big cities in the nation. The city has grown by 200,000 people in the last decade, bringing its total population to a little less than a million. That makes it the twelfth largest city, with no signs of slowing down.

Fort Worth is one of the only big cities with a Republican mayor, so it was a big deal when the current GOP mayor, Betsy Price, decided to step down. The race to replace her was supposed to be non-partisan, but both sides poured money and resources into the contest, hoping to make a statement.

Mattie Parker, a former aide to Price, was on the ballot, as was Deborah Peoples, the former Democratic chair of Tarrant County. Peoples enjoyed the backing of national Democrats and big PACS, including The Collective PAC, which poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race. Major Democrats like Beto O’Rourke and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro endorsed her.

As for Parker, she had strong support from the Tarrant County Republican Party and was endorsed by Governor Greg Abbott.

In the end, Republicans won the day, but it was a close call.

Mattie Parker has been elected the 45th Mayor of Fort Worth. Parker, who is 37 years old, is the youngest leader of a major city.

After the election results Peoples released the following statement: “From the beginning, this campaign has been about building One Fort Worth. While one night’s results may not have been what we wanted, the historic turnout sent a clear message that voters are crying out for leaders who accept Texans of all backgrounds, races, and walks of life. I will continue the fight to give more communities a seat at the table, expand prosperity to all our neighborhoods, and elect leaders who truly represent all the people.”

Retiring Mayor Price congratulated Parker on her victory:

Mattie undoubtedly has the heart for service and the head for policy that we need leading Fort Worth during this time of rapid growth and change. The new voice and fresh perspective Mattie brings to the table will be invaluable on the Fort Worth City Council. I am confident that she and this council will continue to work together to build for the future of Fort Worth with innovation and intention, while maintaining the unique history and spirit that makes Fort Worth such a special place.

Texas is changing — but not that much. As it turns out, newcomers to Texas seem to take on the character of their state and don’t listen to those who want to change the state’s streak of independent thinking. They don’t care what the national Democrats — or national Republicans — think.

That was evident in 2020 when the Left confidently predicted that minorities would give them a victory in the presidential race. Instead, Trump won the state going away and brought along thousands of new voters to the GOP banner.

Democrats are still confident that the minority vote will give them a majority in the state. Meanwhile, Mattie Parker just won a city-wide election in Fort Worth by a comfortable margin of 53-46.

Democrats will have to rewrite their script if they want to do better.

