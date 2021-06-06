https://elizabethjohnston.org/watch-secretary-for-kenyan-atheist-society-resigns-after-accepting-jesus-christ/

Late last month, the secretary of an organization promoting atheism in Kenya stepped down after accepting the Lord Jesus Christ.

In a video shared by the Atheists in Kenya Society that quickly captured international attention, Seth Mahiga told worshippers in a church that he would be stepping down as secretary, which was met with praise from the congregants.

“The Bible says that every knee will bow,” a man who appears to be the pastor tells Mahiga as the church stands and worships God for his conversion.

📹VIDEO – Former Atheists In Kenya Secretary Seth Mahiga in church TODAY accepting Jesus Christ and announcing his resignation. Surreal! pic.twitter.com/p8OYhw8uQ3 — Atheists In Kenya Society (@AtheistsInKenya) May 30, 2021

“Former Atheists In Kenya Secretary Seth Mahiga in church TODAY accepting Jesus Christ and announcing his resignation,” the atheist group wrote on Twitter when sharing the video on May 30.

The day prior, the group confirmed that Mahiga would be stepping down and wished him all the best in his newfound faith.

“This evening, regretfully, our Secretary Mr. Seth Mahiga made the decision to resign from his position as Secretary of our society,” the Twitter post explained, sharing a formal statement from the Atheists In Kenya Society.

“Seth’s reason for resigning is that he has found Jesus Christ and is no longer interested in promoting atheism in Kenya,” it added.

This evening, regretfully, our Secretary Mr. Seth Mahiga made the decision to resign from his position as Secretary of our society. Seth’s reason for resigning is that he has found Jesus Christ and is no longer interested in promoting atheism in Kenya. — pic.twitter.com/G7sCCbytv2 — Atheists In Kenya Society (@AtheistsInKenya) May 29, 2021

According to the group’s website as reported by CBN, its objective is to promote “open, rational, and scientific examination of the universe and our place in it”, and “to advocate that ethics and morality be meaningfully based on rational and humanistic ideals and values.”

What an amazing testimony of the power of Christ to save! Pray for this man as he begins his walk with the Lord and his fellowship with us as a member of His Body.

