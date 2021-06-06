https://www.newsmax.com/politics/cruz-fauci-coronavirus-china/2021/06/06/id/1024095

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday the recent release of a trove of emails belonging to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, illustrates a “systemic” effort “to mislead the American people.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Cruz accused the infectious disease expert and coronavirus task force team member under former President Donald Trump of “suppressing the science.”

“This e-mail dump that came out makes clear that this is not just being sloppy, it is systematic and systemically an effort to mislead the American people,” Cruz said, referring to the 866 pages of Fauci’s emails released as part of a Freedom of Information Act request.

“He wasn’t doing it alone but he was doing it with much of the U.S. government behind him and with Facebook and Big Tech operating as an extension of the U.S. government in order to silence any views that disagreed not with the science.”

Fauci wasn’t looking for the science, Cruz charged.

“He was suppressing the science … trying to silence anything that disagreed with the political narrative that was convenient that he was pushing at that point,” he charged.

According to Cruz, Facebook has put itself in a position of being legally vulnerable for blocking posts on the virus origins.

“It now is clear that Facebook was operating at the direction of and in the direct benefit of the federal government and operating as the government’s censor, utilizing monopoly position to censor on behalf of the government,” Cruz alleged.

“That’s a dangerous admission that’s out there for Facebook because it means anybody in the country and anybody in the world whose statements, whose statement was censored by Facebook, if you went out and posted the facts that led a year ago to the very strong likelihood that the COVID virus escaped from a Chinese government lab in Wuhan, China, if you posted that a year ago and they took it down, I think there’s a very good argument that you have a cause of action against Facebook.”

Cruz also blasted the Chinese government for hiding the truth of the virus origins.

“The Chinese government covered it up and sadly the deep state, the federal government covered it up as well,” Cruz charged.

“[President]Joe Biden and his minions in the press did everything to cover up the facts,” he asserted. “We should be getting to the bottom of the facts of a pandemic that has killed millions of people worldwide.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

