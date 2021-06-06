https://www.oann.com/sen-roy-blunt-urges-pres-trump-to-get-focused-on-midterm-elections/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-roy-blunt-urges-pres-trump-to-get-focused-on-midterm-elections

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 16: Subcommittee Chairman Roy Blunt, (R-MO), speaks during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee reviewing coronavirus response efforts on September 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

Subcommittee Chairman Roy Blunt, (R-Mo.), speaks during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee reviewing coronavirus response efforts on September 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:46 PM PT – Sunday, June 6, 2021

GOP Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) is urging President Donald Trump to ramp up his efforts to help elect more Republicans in the 2022 midterms. During an interview on Sunday, Blunt says Trump is an incredibly popular figure in the Republican Party and he would like to see him focus on the 2022 elections.

He also said their are plenty of issues besides the elections process that Republicans can speak about. The Missouri senator estimated Trump could be “incredibly helpful” to the GOP’s efforts to take back the House and Senate.

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Blunt said, “there are a lot of things to talk about. I think 2022 has great potential to be an important and good year for Republicans.” He stressed how popular Trump is and if he focused in on 2022 and the differences in the two political parties, it would give the GOP a big advantage.

MORE NEWS: One-On-One With Rep. Chip Roy

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...