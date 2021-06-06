https://www.oann.com/sen-sgt-at-arms-cyber-attack-more-serious-than-2nd-jan-6-event/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-sgt-at-arms-cyber-attack-more-serious-than-2nd-jan-6-event

The Senate Sergeant at Arms is warning cyber attacks may pose the greatest threat to our national security. During an interview on Saturday, Karen Gibson said cyber threats keep her up at night, not the possibility of another Capitol breach.

This comes as Democrats and the mainstream media are pushing for a 9/11 style commission to look into the Jan. 6 attack. However, in recent weeks transportation systems, news stations and energy companies have fallen victim to hacking attempts.

Gibson went on to say senators may have sensitive information in their possession that they may not want exposed. “Members have sensitive information that they would not necessarily want to have disclosed that may be in documents. Much of what we do is public…and meant to be so,” said Gibson.

Gibson was part of a team led by Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore that were in charge of conducting a review of security at the Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6 demonstration. Since, JBS Foods and the Colonial Pipeline have fallen victim to cyber attacks leading to a nationwide shutdown and a rise in gas prices.

However, Gibson said she has a “highly capable” cybersecurity team that is working to secure the Capitol networks and understand their vulnerability. Gibson reiterated her stance saying, “I think whether it’s ransomware or other cybersecurity threats, yes, I actually, again I see cybersecurity as my greater concern than a mob attacking the Capitol.”

