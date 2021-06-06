https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-republicans-expected-filibuster-paycheck-fairness-act-tuesday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senate Republicans will likely filibuster on Tuesday when Democrats attempt to advance the Paycheck Fairness Act.

The Washington Examiner reported that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that the legislation “would send a windfall to trial lawyers” and claimed that Democrats are “exploiting the cause of pay fairness.”

“It merely makes it easier for women to overcome pay discrimination,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday, according to the outlet. “Will our Republican colleagues step up to the plate and join us tomorrow to advance this commonsense legislation?”

The bill will only overcome a filibuster with the support of 60 senators, which means that even if the entire Democratic caucus votes together, a minimum of 10 GOP lawmakers would still need to join them.

The legislation would require that companies justify pay disparities between males and females doing the same job, according to the Examiner, which said employers could more easily be sued for pay gaps since they would bear responsibility for explaining pay discrepancies.

