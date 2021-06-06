https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/senator-manchin-vote-democrats-sweeping-voting-bill/

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin (WV) said he will be voting against the For the People Act.

Congressional Democrats introduced a federal elections reform bill that will make it easier for Democrats to steal elections.

The bill, S.1. needs 60 votes in the senate to pass.

Manchin, the ‘moderate’ Democrat senator on Sunday said he will be voting against the bill in an op-ed published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

“Today’s debate about how to best protect our right to vote and to hold elections… is not about finding common ground, but seeking partisan advantage,” the West Virginia senator wrote.

“Whether it is state laws that seek to needlessly restrict voting or politicians who ignore the need to secure our elections, partisan policymaking won’t instill confidence in our democracy — it will destroy it.”

“The right to vote is fundamental to our American democracy and protecting that right should not be about party or politics,” he added. “Least of all, protecting this right, which is a value I share, should never be done in a partisan manner.”

The For the People Act would loosen voter ID requirements, allow convicted felons to vote, FORCE states to allow mail-in ballots, same day voter registration and early voting!

Joe Manchin also confirmed that he will preserve the filibuster and warned of the dangers of absolute power.

“It has been said by much wiser people than me that absolute power corrupts absolutely. Well, what I’ve seen during my time in Washington is that every party in power will always want to exercise absolute power, absolutely. Our founders were wise to see the temptation of absolute power and built in specific checks and balances to force compromise that serves to preserve our fragile democracy. The Senate, its processes and rules, have evolved over time to make absolute power difficult while still delivering solutions to the issues facing our country and I believe that’s the Senate’s best quality,” Manchin wrote.

The Democrats are not going to back down on this issue.

The Democrats are emboldened after stealing the 2020 election for Joe Biden and they are using their new power to pass laws making it easier to steal elections in the future.

Joe Biden in March announced an executive order that would require federal agencies to expand access to voter registration – making it easier for Democrats to steal elections.

Biden’s EO orders federal agencies to expand voter registration, gives voting access and education to federal prisoners and improves ballot tracking for voters overseas.

