http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/sL-kjIE4WDU/sexting-among-kids-is-bigger-than-everand-often-illegal-heres-how-to-talk-to-your-child-11622894400

Experts say more teens and tweens have been sexting, as social isolation and device usage soared during the pandemic.

Photo: Getty Images

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...