“As I said in my address to the joint session of Congress, according to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today, not ISIS, not Al Qaeda, white supremacists.” ~ President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden was in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday speaking at an event remembering the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. Instead of taking the high road and delivering an uplifting speech he chose to double down on a false narrative. The low road is much easier for him to take, you see. Divisiveness fosters anger and resentment. It’s important to keep Black voters in fear of a boogeyman.

Whether or not Biden is fully aware of what he is saying as he tries his best to read from the teleprompter is debatable. Then again, it really doesn’t matter whether he is lucid or not. Either way, he or his handlers, continue to peddle this divisive rhetoric.

Doubtful that many people across the fruited plain of America have seen roving bands of white supremacists moving throughout their streets. They have seen roving bands of Antifa and BLM thugs across numerous cities though. From New York, Portland, Atlanta, Kenosha, Seattle, Los Angeles and various other cities the images of these Marxist agitators looting, rioting, burning buildings, and violently beating people into a bloody pulp were a stark reality. Apparently, these hoodlums aren’t any threat to the homeland though.

So where are these white supremacists Biden speaks of? Is he referring to the Ku Klux Klan or is he referring to the common citizens working in the heartland of America? You know, the ones who are bitter clingers to their guns and religion as Barack Obama put it. Hard to say what is running through Joey’s mind. A short memo to Joe. We aren’t in the 1960’s anymore.

For Biden to use this strawman serves only one purpose. To continue to stir the pot on racial tensions and keep Black voters in the Democratic Party tent. It’s nothing but pure political theatrics. It’s not based in any reality. It’s all about shock value.

Are there still white supremacists in America? Sure. Are there groups of them that gather and plot nefarious schemes? Quite possible. Are they a major threat to our republic in 2021? Doubt it.

If you are a rational person you are much more concerned about these Marxist agitators like BLM and Antifa. As far as external threats go, you are much more concerned about China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, and Islamic extremists.

We have seen two cyber attacks now in the last several weeks by Russian hackers. The threat to America’s power grid and supply chain is real and growing each day. The threat of a foreign country or rogue actor launching an EMP to take out our electric grid is a much higher probability than white supremacists taking down our republic.

Biden’s former boss spent eight years fostering division through incendiary rhetoric. Obama was “The Great Divider”. In a recent podcast interview Obama said, “I think that what we’re seeing now is Joe and the administration are essentially finishing the job.” We are essentially watching the sequel starring Joe Biden in “The Great Divider Part II”.

