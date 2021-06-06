https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/06/sociopath-kamala-harris-handed-out-kamala-harris-cookies-to-the-press-on-af2/

For the “can’t make this up file,” Vice President Kamala Harris handed out Kamala Harris cookies to the press onboard Air Force Two on the way to Guatemala:

@vp made an OTR visit to the back of the plane and delivered cookies decorated with the shape of her likeness as well as AF2. pic.twitter.com/TQrUR47Vgc — Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) June 7, 2021

Yes. Yes she did:

She had cookies made of herself? https://t.co/TzXnBPzTmI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 7, 2021

But where’s her face?

i wonder how bad the likeness was to convince the baker to just blot out her whole face https://t.co/ugab0OZNdQ — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 7, 2021

Fixed it!

It’s not a good look:

Can we be very clear that Kamala Harris is such a sociopath that she’s handing out cookies of her faceless head to try and curry favor with the stenographers at the back of her plane? 🥺 https://t.co/UWT1asT2VR — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 7, 2021

We’ll say it again: HBO’s “Veep” was a documentary:

This is 100% a VEEP subplot where they keep getting cookies that make Selina look odd so they compromise with a blank face and she’s like “what the fuck, people already think I’m a soulless chameleon who can’t take a stand, are you TRYING to tell the press I have no personality?” https://t.co/mWRXEggfYa — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) June 7, 2021

And imagine the reaction if Donald Trump did this:

laugh at them whenever they fuss about republicans and a “cult of personality.” https://t.co/A3WNfueKQW — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) June 7, 2021

