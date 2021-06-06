https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/06/sociopath-kamala-harris-handed-out-kamala-harris-cookies-to-the-press-on-af2/

For the “can’t make this up file,” Vice President Kamala Harris handed out Kamala Harris cookies to the press onboard Air Force Two on the way to Guatemala:

Yes. Yes she did:

But where’s her face?

Fixed it!

It’s not a good look:

We’ll say it again: HBO’s “Veep” was a documentary:

And imagine the reaction if Donald Trump did this:

***

