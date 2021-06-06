https://justthenews.com/government/congress/stefanik-announces-pregnant-first-child?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the newly elected House GOP Conference chairwoman, announced this past weekend that she’s pregnant with her first child.

“We are absolutely overjoyed to announce that our small family of two will soon be three,” the 36-year-old congresswoman said in an Instagram post that features a picture of her and husband Matt Manda.

Elise Stefanik @elisestefanik

“We’re so excited to share that we are expecting a baby this fall and we cannot wait to meet our precious bundle of joy, Stefanik, now the No. 3 House Republican, also wrote in the post Saturday.

Stenfanik became chairwoman last month, after her conference voted to remove outspoken Trump critic Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, the conference’s No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, each posted a congratulatory message on Stefanik’s announcement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

