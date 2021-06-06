https://noqreport.com/2021/06/06/breaking-in-ga-subpoena-has-been-issued-for-election-supervisor-seen-in-video-moving-suitcases-around-in-counting-room-after-media-election-observers-were-sent-home-video/

On Election night, like multiple swing states across America, Donald Trump was ahead and winning the state of Georgia, until suddenly, the counting of absentee ballots was shut down over an alleged water main break.

Incredibly, while critical battleground states were supposedly taking a break from counting ballots, the vote count for Joe Biden, who campaigned almost exclusively from his basement, skyrocketed in the wee hours of the morning in several must-win states.

In Fulton County, GA, the counting of ballots was stopped when it was announced that the counting must be stopped because of a water main break in the State Farm Arena.

Fulton County Registration chief Ralph Jones and his team of “election workers” told elections observers to leave the counting room over an alleged water main break in the facility. After the Republican election observers left, the workers who stayed behind began to roll out suitcases from under the tables in the room where ballots were being counted.

Ralph Jones told local Atlanta news channel 11Alive that a water main broke at the State Farm Arena.

Read the whole story at 100percentfedup.com

