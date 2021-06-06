https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/06/take-so-many-seats-janice-dean-makes-chris-fredo-cuomo-her-btch-with-1-brutal-response-to-his-trying-to-smear-desantis/

Pretty sure Chris Cuomo should keep his trap shut about any other governors’ response to COVID in any regard. We get it, he wants to feed the anti-DeSantis narrative since Ron made his brother look like even more of an incompetent buffoon, but he had to know this wouldn’t go over well.

Odd timing…just as piece comes out abt how data was handled? https://t.co/Wfc3MaNSwz — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 4, 2021

Odd timing.

Huh.

Sort of like having his brother on his show a LOT to pretend he’s some sort of COVID hero while his actual policies were killing thousands and thousands of elderly people and people with developmental disabilities? Janice Dean dropped him.

Bigly.

From the brother of the guy who for months hid thousands of nursing home deaths to help land a 5.1 million dollar book deal. Might want to skip little comments like this one, unless you want to call out the luv guv too. https://t.co/BHf9y8Ea3J — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 6, 2021

‘Luv guv.’

Heh.

And yet gross, not a great visual.

Fredo would never call his big brother out.

Apparently he dropped a weight on his head when filming one of his workout videos — Terry (@editor_wp) June 6, 2021

Something like that.

This family knows no shame. — Michael Fidanza (@nmbr1son) June 6, 2021

Not a single bit. Nope.

Like all partisan hacks working in media, he relies heavily on the cognitive dissonance of his viewers/followers. — Alden (@AldenofSaturday) June 6, 2021

I never realized how horrible these two guys really are — Sans Culottes (@sansculottes60) June 6, 2021

Shockingly horrible, aren’t they?

***

