Vice President Kamala Harris left for her trip to Guatemala and Mexico on Sunday to discuss border issues. . .

. . .but Air Force Two was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews over what’s being called a “technical issue”:

Harris told reporters, “I’m good” and “We all said a little prayer”:

She’s currently awaiting the backup plane:

Well, that’s not a great start to the big border summit.

