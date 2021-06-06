https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/06/the-great-unmasking-of-the-covid-origin-coverup-scheme-continues/

The story behind the schemes to cover-up the probable laboratory-origin of the coronavirus that continues to plague the world continues to be revealed.

To begin with, lengthy expose in Vanity Fair describes the work of group of professional scientists and educated, interested volunteers called DRASTIC, short for Decentralized Radical Autonomous Search Team Investigating COVID-19. Their stated objective was to solve the riddle of COVID-19’s origin, thorough detailed review of the all records they could access on China’s coronavirus research…even utilizing Google Translate.

The article also includes interviews of at least four State Department employees who said that they repeatedly were ‘warned’ that an investigation into a possible leak from the Wuhan lab would ‘open Pandora’s Box, inasmuch as the U.S. government had funded gain-of-function research there.

It ‘smelled like a cover-up,’ Thomas DiNanno told Vanity Fair. DiNanno, the former acting assistant secretary of the State Department’s Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, was one of four State Department officials who told Vanity Fair they wanted to investigate the possibility that COVID-19 spread after it escaped from the Wuhan lab. The others were David Asher, David Feith and Miles Yu. But they were muzzled by other State Department officials as well as the Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation and even ‘ostracized,’ Yu told Vanity Fair. …Yu, the State Department’s principal China strategist, found the government’s and scientists’ silence ‘maddening,’ Vanity Fair reported. He said, ‘Anyone who dares speak out would be ostracized.’ Asher, now a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute who ran the State Department’s day-to-day COVID-19 origins inquiry, told Vanity Fair it became clear that ‘there is a huge gain-of-function bureaucracy’ inside the federal government.

In the wake of recent revelations, one of the 27 lab-leak deniers who signed the infamous Lancet letter denouncing the theory that the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan has now completely backtracked.

Dr Peter Palese, a microbiologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, signed the letter in the Lancet in February last year claiming the virus could only have been natural in origin and to suggest otherwise would create ‘fear, rumors, and prejudice’. The ‘bullying’ letter, orchestrated by Dr Peter Daszak, the head of a non-profit that funnelled U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, was criticized by experts for ostracizing anyone offering different opinions on the virus’ origins, dismissing them as conspiracy theorists. …Professor Palese, 77, has made a significant U-turn, admitting all theories on how Covid came about now need proper investigating. He told MailOnline: ‘I believe a thorough investigation about the origin of the Covid-19 virus is needed. ‘A lot of disturbing information has surfaced since the Lancet letter I signed, so I want to see answers covering all questions.’ Asked how he was originally approached to sign the letter and what new information had come to light specifically, Professor Palese declined to comment.

Finally, a Chinese Communist Party military scientist who received funding from the National Institutes of Health filed a patent for a COVID-19 vaccine in February 2020, raising fears the shot was being studied even before the pandemic became public.

Zhou Yusen, a decorated military scientist for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) who worked alongside the Wuhan Institute of Virology as well as US scientists, filed a patent on Feb. 24 2020, according to documents obtained by The Australian. The patent — lodged by the “Institute of Military Medicine, Academy of Military Sciences of the PLA” — was filed just five weeks after China admitted there was human-to-human transmission of the virus, and months before Zhou died under mysterious circumstances, the report noted. “This is something we have never seen achieved before, raising the question of whether this work may have started much ­earlier,” Prof. Nikolai Petrovsky from Flinders University told the paper. Adding to the intrigue, Zhou later died under mysterious circumstances in May last year — something being looked into as part of the international investigation ordered by President Biden, the paper insisted.

Each new addition to the revised timeline has been more troubling than the last. One has to wonder what else lies behind the masking of the coronavirus origins.



