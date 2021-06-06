https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/exchange-brian-stelter-jen-psaki-cnn-hemorrhaging-viewers-video/

CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday asked White House Press Secretary about the media’s coverage of Joe Biden.

“What does the press get wrong when covering Biden’s agenda?” Stelter asked Psaki. “What do you think we get wrong?”

This exchange between Stelter and Psaki is why CNN is hemorrhaging viewers.

VIDEO:

Brian Stelter asks White House press secretary Jen Psaki about the media’s coverage of Joe Biden: “What does the press get wrong when covering Biden’s agenda?” pic.twitter.com/LPPt0m20ww — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 6, 2021

CNN continues its downward spiral.

CNN’s ratings have plunged since Trump left office.

The fake news network has lost 67% of its viewers since January when Trump departed the White House.

At one point CNN tried to boost its ratings by posting a photo of host Brian Stelter in his underwear.

That only made things worse for the network.

