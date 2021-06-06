https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/06/too-bad-so-sad-sen-joe-manchin-will-not-vote-for-bidens-overreaching-election-destroying-for-the-people-act-and-lefties-lose-their-minds/
Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, just saved the future of state elections in this country.
This is probably why the Left is losing their damn minds and calling him a Republican … hey, if protecting the integrity of state elections makes him a Republican we’ll take him. Heh.
A Democratic senator says he will not vote for an overhaul of U.S. election law, virtually guaranteeing the failure of a top Biden administration priority. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia also restated his opposition to changing the filibuster. https://t.co/w8Rs3q1CjF
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 6, 2021
Manchin: “I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act. Furthermore, I will not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster.” https://t.co/P1N79VG1Wa
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 6, 2021
From the West Virginia Gazette:
The right to vote is fundamental to our American democracy and protecting that right should not be about party or politics. Least of all, protecting this right, which is a value I share, should never be done in a partisan manner.
During my time as West Virginia’s secretary of state, I was determined to protect this right and ensure our elections are fair, accessible and secure. Not to benefit my party but all the people of West Virginia. For example, as secretary of state I took specific actions to establish early voting for the first time in West Virginia in order to provide expanded options for those whose work or family schedule made it difficult for them to vote on Election Day. Throughout my tenure in politics, I have been guided by this simple philosophy — our party labels can’t prevent us from doing what is right.
Unfortunately, we now are witnessing that the fundamental right to vote has itself become overtly politicized. Today’s debate about how to best protect our right to vote and to hold elections, however, is not about finding common ground, but seeking partisan advantage. Whether it is state laws that seek to needlessly restrict voting or politicians who ignore the need to secure our elections, partisan policymaking won’t instill confidence in our democracy — it will destroy it.
What he said.
Liberals might be losing their minds over this, but what he says here truly does represent the people of his state, which is supposed to be his job.
— Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) June 6, 2021
And oh yeah, they are losing their minds.
@Sen_JoeManchin There will be consequences for your attitude. Standing in the way of MILLIONS of people’s right to vote is UnAmerican. pic.twitter.com/cTSvWcaqMh
— Deirdre Jones (@DeirdreJones54) June 6, 2021
Democracy is weakened, so that is why I will oppose voting rights legislation and any reform to pass any future voting rights bill…
This has nothing to do with being a moderate from a conservative state… this is just evil and bad
— Lucas Blasco Argullós 🇪🇺 (@Lucasblascoar) June 6, 2021
Mood: pic.twitter.com/43K4UnYTG9
— Juan Escalante (@JuanSaaa) June 6, 2021
— Cynthia Lawless (@lifeofbetty) June 6, 2021
Spoken like a true Republican.
— Rex 💉 (@hothouserex) June 6, 2021
