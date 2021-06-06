https://thehill.com/homenews/media/557012-trey-gowdy-sets-goal-of-avoiding-ideological-echo-chamber-with-fox-news-show

Former Rep. Trey GowdyTrey GowdyFox News signs Trey Gowdy, Dan Bongino for new shows Pompeo rebukes Biden’s new foreign policy The Hunter Biden problem won’t go away MORE (R-S.C.) says he hopes his new Fox News show won’t become an ideological echo chamber like other political programs on cable where hosts and guests largely agree with each other.

“I don’t like it and neither does the audience,” said Gowdy, whose show “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy,” premieres this week at 7 p.m. ET.

But in an interview with The Hill, he also acknowledged that finding guests with opposing views may be easier said than done.

“I’m something at the mercy of who is willing to come on the show,” Gowdy said. “It’s a tough time in politics. There is very little upside for Republicans to go on CNN and MSNBC, and it’s the same for Democrats going on other shows.”

The former lawmaker, who served in Congress from 2011-2019, said he would like to have guests who don’t necessarily share his political views, citing one-time colleagues like House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Cedric Richmond Cedric RichmondThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden faces pressure amid infrastructure negotiations Buttigieg acknowledges ‘daylight’ between White House, GOP on infrastructure The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Uber – Hopes dim for bipartisan compromise on Biden agenda MORE, ex-Congressional Black Caucus chairman who’s now White House director of public engagement.

Whoever does appear, Gowdy said, will be given time to expound and make their points, “a lot like in the courtroom.”

“I’ve never been a fan of artificial time limits in Congress where you hear ‘The gentleman’s five minutes are up,’” he added. “Five minutes is not enough time to unlock the mysteries of the world.”

Gowdy knows a thing or two about congressional hearings. He entered the national spotlight as chairman of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, a more-than-two-year investigation that launched in 2014 that was seen by Democrats as an attempt to discredit former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonJoe Biden’s Russian roulette: He should cancel his coming summit with Putin Democrats debate shape of new Jan. 6 probe Texas valedictorian goes viral after giving unapproved speech blasting state’s anti-abortion bill MORE ahead of her 2016 presidential run. The committee came to a close about a month after the 2016 elections and did not find any new evidence of wrongdoing by Clinton in the September 2012 attack on the U.S. Consulate in Libya.

Gowdy now says there was little about his congressional experience that he enjoyed and that a future run for office is not in the cards.

“You will never see me on a ballot again,” Gowdy said. “I wasn’t good at it and I didn’t enjoy it.”

Gowdy first started with Fox News as a contributor in 2019. Later that year, Fox News fired him amid plans to join former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump touts record, blasts Dems in return to stage Trump demands China pay ‘reparations’ for role in coronavirus pandemic Trump endorses Rep. Ted Budd for Senate MORE’s impeachment legal team. He ultimately did not join as outside counsel and returned to Fox.

While he wouldn’t talk about contract specifics, Gowdy said he expects his show will last so long as viewers are interested.

“As long as it is enjoyable for the viewers and as long as I have something that I think is a little different to offer,” he said when asked about the long-term prospects for the program.

