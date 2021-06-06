https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-calls-murkowski-best-friend-washington-democrats-ever-had?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement on Monday in which he described Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski as “the best friend Washington Democrats ever had,” and said that he will campaign against the Alaskan lawmaker.

“Senator Lisa Murkowski has cost the great people of Alaska billions and billions of dollars by voting for Radical Left Biden appointees, which in turn led to the revocation of ANWR drilling, which Alaskans have been fighting to see happen for six decades,” Trump said in the statement. “Not only did Murkowski kill the biggest economic stimulant for the State, but also one of the biggest energy producing sites in the world. Nobody thought ANWR could be opened. We got it done, and she allowed it to be killed. She’s the best friend Washington Democrats ever had—and Alaska’s reward for that betrayal is an empowered Left coming after their wealth and jobs. I think she will be met very harshly by the Alaska voters in 15 months, and I will be there to campaign against her!”

The lawmaker, who is up for election in 2022, is one of the seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump after the House voted to impeach him during the end of his presidency. The Senate voted after Trump had already departed from office and the chamber failed to reach the threshold of votes necessary to convict.

Trump has previously said that he will campaign against Murkowksi.

