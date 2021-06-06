https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/06/06/trump-in-fighting-trim-as-he-takes-to-the-campaign-trail-again-n1452430

A combative Donald Trump made his first public appearance in nearly four months at the North Carolina Republican State Convention and used the occasion to rally his supporters for the fight ahead.

“As we gather tonight, our country is being destroyed before our very own eyes. Crime is exploding, police departments are being ripped apart and defunded,” he told attendees.

“Drugs are pouring in, gas prices are soaring, our industries are being pillaged by foreign cyberattacks,” he added. “That’s a lack of respect for our country and our leaders.”

Trump saved his most potent ammunition to skewer Joe Biden for his family connections to China. In what will probably become a main line of attack for the next 3 years, Trump questioned why Biden has been so chummy with the Communist Chinese.

“Sadly, the current administration is very timid and frankly corrupt when you look at all the money they’ve been given as a family by China. And instead of holding China accountable, the Biden administration shut down the U.S. government’s investigation into the origins of the virus shortly after taking office. What’s going on?” Trump said.

“We must never forget that Joe Biden and his family took millions of dollars from the Chinese Communist Party. They bought him off. He flagrantly lied about it to the American voters. If you remember, it was a big deal at the time and all of a sudden it was canceled. They didn’t want to talk about it. The Big Tech and the fake news media didn’t want to talk about it.”

Also, a series of blockbuster articles from the New York Post regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop and his dealings with Russia was suppressed on social media and dismissed in the mainstream press as fake or unimportant. The FBI later confirmed at least some of the information on the laptop was true.

The mainstream media and Big Tech have run interference for Biden since it became clear that he was going to be the Democratic Party nominee for president. And now, Joe Biden is going to Europe to “rally the world’s democracies.” But the EU is going its own way on recovering from the pandemic and Joe Biden isn’t going to be able to change that.

“America’s being demeaned and ­humiliated on the world stage, our freedom is being overtaken by toxic cancel culture. Our border is wide open, illegal immigration is skyrocketing at a level that we’ve never seen before,” the former president said.

Trump said he felt vindicated by the renewed interest in investigating the theory that a lab in Wuhan, China leaked the coronavirus.

Trump believes the U.S. and the world should “demand reparations and accountability” from China, adding, “They must pay.” He said China should pay countries of the world “a minimum of $10 trillion” for the damage from COVID-19.

Trump was optimistic about the future of the GOP and the midterms.

“We are going to have a tremendous 2022 like we did frankly in 2020, more votes than any sitting president in the history of the US. We had a great election. Bad things happened, but we had a great election.”

While in North Carolina, Trump took time out of his speech to make an important endorsement. He announced that he would support Rep. Ted Budd for the seat being vacated by the retiring Sen. Richard Burr. His daughter Lara had been touted as a possible candidate in the race, but she said in a speech to the convention that she would not run.

