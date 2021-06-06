https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/557038-trump-too-soon-to-tell-if-pence-would-be-running-mate-if-he-runs-in

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump touts record, blasts Dems in return to stage Trump demands China pay ‘reparations’ for role in coronavirus pandemic Trump endorses Rep. Ted Budd for Senate MORE on Saturday said it is “too soon to tell” if he would tap former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceAxios CEO says GOP before Trump will not return The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Senate rules change Biden’s calculus The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Citizens’ Climate Lobby – Biden floats infrastructure, tax concessions to GOP MORE as his running mate if he launches a bid for the White House again in 2024.

Trump, in an interview with Fox News after delivering a fiery speech at the North Carolina GOP state convention, said that while the two leaders had a “very good relationship,” he was “disappointed with Mike on one thing,” likely referring to Pence’s refusal to reject the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6. The former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol that day, with some calling for Pence to be hanged. A number of reports after the insurrection said that Trump had not reached out to his vice president during the riots, who was in a secure location in the Capitol building with his family.

“Well I don’t know, it’s really too soon to tell. But certainly we had a very good relationship I was disappointed with Mike on one thing as he understands and some other people understand, but overall, I had a very good relationship with Mike and he’s a very fine person and a fine man,” Trump told Fox News.

When asked if they still have a good relationship, Trump said “I think we do,” again adding that he was “disappointed” with Pence “on one account.”

“I think we do. Yeah, I think we I was disappointed on one account but that was a choice that Mike made, and I want people to make their own decisions and he did,” Trump said.

“And, you know Mike and I have a good relationship, we continue to have a good but it’s too early to be discussing running mates certainly,” he added.

Trump’s remarks come after Pence, in his most extensive comments to date on the Jan. 6 riots, said he and the former president may never “see eye to eye on that day.”

“You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years,” Pence said to applause during a speech in New Hampshire.

He also called Jan. 6 a “dark” and “tragic” day in history.

When asked if he would again seek the White House in 2024, Trump told Fox News that he will “make a decision in the not so distant future,” adding that “people are going to be very happy.”

