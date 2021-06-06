https://justthenews.com/world/uk-prime-minister-boris-johnson-privately-meet-biden-week-g7-summit?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet privately this week with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson before participating in official G7 summit events in England.

The Biden administration has said the U.S. has a “special relationship” with the United Kingdom, it hopes to further through talks relating to the coronavirus, climate change and a global corporation tax.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki last week calling the meeting “significant” and said it was the president’s first stop on a foreign trip.

“In the United Kingdom, after meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to affirm the special relationship between our nations, I will participate in the G-7 summit,” Biden wrote in the Washington Post on Sunday.

While Biden says he will push for a minimum 15% global tax rate on corporations, Johnson has different concerns as the U.K. has just this year officially exited the economic control of the European Union.

“The world is looking to us to rise to the greatest challenge of the post-war era: defeating Covid and leading a global recovery. Vaccinating the world by the end of next year would be the single greatest feat in medical history,” Johnson said.

The U.K has gone repeatedly in and out of pandemic lockdowns and strict pandemic restrictions. and now Johnson is reportedly attempting to gain support for a “Global Pandemic Radar” monitoring system, according to The Sun.

The G7 meeting, consisting of the world’s most advanced economies, will begin this Friday, June 11 in Cornwall, England, and go through June 13.

