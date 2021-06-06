https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/university-washington-mandates-vaccines-faculty-staff-students-ignore-science/
The University of Washington (UW) will require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff, faculty, and students, for in-person learning, for the school year starting in the fall of 2021.
The University of Washington on Monday announced it will require all students on all three of its campuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the autumn quarter. The announcement comes with six weeks remaining in the spring quarter to provide time for students who are in the area to get vaccinated before summer.
Vaccinations are provided free of charge to individuals at UW Medicine hospitals — including at the UW Medical Center – Montlake on the Seattle campus — as well as at mass vaccination sites in Seattle and in Pierce and Snohomish counties.
Widespread vaccination is the only real way we can put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us and return to a more normal way of living, learning and working,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce wrote in a message to the University community. “Our community is one that cares — about each other and about the state and society we serve. For your health, and for the health of us all, please get vaccinated as soon as you can.
