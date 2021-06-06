https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/06/wapo-publisher-calls-out-the-biden-doj-over-subpoena-of-journo-records-and-gag-order/

LOL.

Fred Ryan, the publisher of the Washington Post, called out the Biden administration and AG Merrick Garland over new revelations that the Department of Justice “continued to pursue subpoenas for reporters’ email logs issued to Google, which operates the New York Times’ email systems, and it obtained a gag order compelling a Times attorney to keep silent about the fact that federal authorities were seeking to seize his colleagues’ records”:

You. Don’t. Say:

From the Post:

During the final days of the Trump administration, the attorney general used extraordinary measures to obtain subpoenas to secretly seize records of reporters at three leading U.S. news organizations. After this was reported last month, President Biden rightly decried this attack on the First Amendment, calling it “simply, simply wrong” and assuring Americans that it would not happen in his administration.

Unfortunately, new revelations suggest that the Biden Justice Department not only allowed these disturbing intrusions to continue — it intensified the government‘s attack on First Amendment rights before finally backing down in the face of reporting about its conduct.

After Biden took office, the department continued to pursue subpoenas for reporters’ email logs issued to Google, which operates the New York Times’ email systems, and it obtained a gag order compelling a Times attorney to keep silent about the fact that federal authorities were seeking to seize his colleagues’ records. Later, when the Justice Department broadened the number of those permitted to know about the effort, it barred Times executives from discussing the legal battle with the Times newsroom, including the paper’s top editor.

And “This escalation, on Biden’s watch, represents an unprecedented assault on American news organizations and their efforts to inform the public about government wrongdoing”:

Well, during the Trump years, the answer to this question usually had something to do with Hitler but we doubt journos will react the same way with Biden:

Oh, well. At least we know what ice cream the president eats:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...