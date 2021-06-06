https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60bdc3f0bbafd42ff585dde1
Final results Monday confirmed a larger-than-expected win for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party in the last German state election before a national vote in September. The outcome offers a boost to Mer…
From alleged drug trafficking and a murder cover-up to weapons transfers to Islamic militants, a convicted crime ringleader has been dishing the dirt on members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdog…
Businesses in two of India’s largest cities were reopening Monday as part of a phased easing of lockdown measures in several states now that the number of new coronavirus infections in the country is …
Residents of the southern Chinese city of Guanzhou will not be able to leave unless they can show that it is absolutely necessary to do so, following an outbreak of COVID-19 that has sickened dozens o…
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported Sunday at 10:44 p.m. 14 miles from Brawley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey….