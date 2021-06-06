https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-biden-tells-college-graduates-that-systemic-racism-climate-change-like-vietnam-war

On Saturday, in an apparent attempt to convince college graduates that they could emulate the halcyon days of the leftist movement in the 1960’s, President Biden released a video congratulating college graduates in which he consistently paid them obsequious praise while comparing “systemic racism” and climate change to the Vietnam War.

“Congratulations. I’m proud of each and every one of you,” Biden began. “This past year has been an extraordinarily difficult year for our country and for the world. Times of loss and anxiety and disruption, and I know you felt it, too. Losing loved ones and friends, losing time with each other, but you’ve been incredibly resilient, and you’re ready for what comes next.”

“No graduating class gets to choose the world in which they graduate,” he continued. “Every class enters the history of the nation up to the point that has been written by others.”

Then, in the traditional we-have-to-change-our country platitudinous mantra Democrats have been proclaiming for decades, Biden gushed, “But few classes — once in every few generations — enters at a point in our history where it actually has a chance to change the trajectory of the country.”

And so, back to the 1960’s: “Just three years after I stood where you’re standing, two of my political heroes, Dr. King and Robert Kennedy, were gunned down. The Vietnam war divided the nation and divided families. We were in the midst of a great movement for civil rights, women’s rights, and environmental rights. We faced an inflection point, and we did our best to seize that moment because things were changing so rapidly.”

Biden then linked his preceding statements to “systemic racism” and climate change:

And now, you face another inflection point. As we put this pandemic behind us, rebuild our economy, root out systemic racism, and tackle climate change, we’re addressing the great crises of our time with a greater sense of purpose than ever before.

Back to lionizing the graduates: “And because of you, your generation, I’ve never been more optimistic about the future than I am today. You represent one of the most gifted and talented and well-educated generations in American history.”

A terrifying pronouncement: “And you’re going to see more change in the next ten years than we saw in the last 50 years.”

“But it’s going to be up to you,” Biden stated. “It’s going to be up to you to translate that unprecedented change into a greater measure of happiness and prosperity for not only you and our nation, but for the world around you. And I know you will.”

Of Biden during the Vietnam War era, USA Today noted:

Biden came of age amid the Vietnam War. But unlike millions of men of his generation, he never served in the military. Biden received five student draft deferments, first as an undergraduate at the University of Delaware and later as a law student at Syracuse University. And after a medical exam in April 1968, he received the “1-Y” classification, which meant he could only be drafted in a national emergency. … He received four student draft deferments while an undergraduate at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. And in the spring of 1968, he, too, received the “1-Y” classification — for bone spurs in his heels, per The New York Times.

Congratulations to the Class of 2021. You’re graduating at an inflection point in our nation’s history – and you have a genuine opportunity to change the trajectory of our country. Seize this moment. I can’t wait to see what you accomplish. pic.twitter.com/pl3Or74lxg — President Biden (@POTUS) June 5, 2021

