Dr. Dale Brown raised on interesting question on Twitter about a curious redaction from the emails of Dr. Fauci that were released last week. On March 15, 2020, the mega-rich founder of Facebook sent a fawning email to Fauci, thanking him for his leadership and offering to “share a few ideas of ways we could help you get your message out….” After discussing how FaceBook can become an “information hub” for “authoritative information,” encourage people to practice social distancing, and offering to do a video with Fauci, the email closes with a final offer that is completely redacted.

The following day, March 16, Fauci’s Director of Communications and Government Relations, Courtney Billet, sent an email to Fauci mentioning the video offer, but then referring to ”an ever bigger deal” that is redacted. This is something she thinks needs to go up the “food chain” to the White House:

The next day, March 17, Fauci emailed back to Billet that he will “write or call” Zuckerberg (the two men already had exchanged cell phone numbers), that he is “interested in doing this,” and names the staffer who should be in touch with “White House Comms.”

Since we see nothing further in that time from the FOIA requests, we can assume that the two men spoke privately.

All of these redactions are done under code (b) (6), which, according to the Department of Justice, are allowed to prevent “Unwarranted invasions of personal privacy.”

Given the fact that the offer was shared with multiple federal bureaucrats, up to and including those in the White House, how personal and pruvate could the “even bigger deal” offer be?

Give Facebook’s scurrilous blocking of factual information about the lab leak theory, doesn’t the public deserve a completely unredacted version of these emails?

