Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) formally announced his 2022 reelection bid Saturday night, only to immediately be slammed by the Republican Party’s response.

“Wisconsin, I’m in,” Evers said in a series of tweets. “I’m running for re-election. With your help, I know we’ll win this. I’ve seen what we can accomplish together. We’re supporting public schools, small businesses, and working families. But there’s more work to be done.”

“You’ve helped me win tough fights before and I’m counting on you again,” the Democrat added.

Evers continued, “Together we can protect the right to vote, expand healthcare access to those who need it most, invest in our public schools, and ensure that no matter who you are or where you’re from, you’ll have the opportunity to succeed.”

Additionally, he said, “Because that’s what we believe. We believe that Wisconsin is at its strongest when we have an economy that works for everyone and that our future is brightest when we fix the big problems once and for all.”

“That’s why I’m running again,” the Democrat explained. “Because despite all of the challenges and all of the opposition we’ve faced, Wisconsin is still on the right track. If we meet this moment, I know we’ll bounce back stronger than ever before.”

He wanted to emphasize, Democrats “have to win this race and help Democrats up and down the ballot” since “there’s just too much at stake if we fail.”

A Republican National Committee Spokesperson Preya Samsundar released a statement shortly after:

After three years of watching cities burn, forcing local businesses to close their doors with high taxes and burdensome regulations, and driving policy that take good-paying jobs away from hardworking Wisconsin families, Tony Evers is out of his mind if he thinks Wisconsinites are lining up to re-elect him to another term.

RNC: “After three years of watching cities burn, forcing local businesses to close their doors with high taxes and burdensome regulations, and driving policy that take good-paying jobs…Tony Evers is out of his mind if he thinks Wisconsinites are lining up to re-elect him…” pic.twitter.com/hYK4tehOxB — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) June 6, 2021

Andrew Hitt, the chairman of the state Republican Party, also released a statement criticizing Evers for being “asleep at the wheel.”

“Over the past three years, Wisconsinites have suffered the consequences of an administration fraught with mismanagement, incompetence and a governor who has been asleep at the wheel,” Hitt said in a statement.

He continued to add, the Democrat governor “had no plan to handle the unemployment claims after shutting down our state’s economy, no plans to address the violence in Kenosha after refusing federal assistance.”

In addition to Evers not having “plans to reopen schools while students were struggling, [he] now has no plan to address the labor shortage while business owners are begging him to help. Evers has nothing to run on except a record of abysmal failure and absent leadership.”

And @wisgop @AndrewHittGOP: “Over the past three years, Wisconsinites have suffered the consequences of an administration fraught with mismanagement, incompetence and a governor who has been asleep at the wheel.” pic.twitter.com/B9uIGKG6UT — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) June 6, 2021

