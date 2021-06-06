https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/06/06/yale-lecturer-had-fantasies-of-unloading-a-revolver-into-the-head-of-any-white-person-who-got-in-her-way-n1452434

A psychiatrist lecturing at the Yale University School of Medicine’s Child Study Center may have just made the Hall of Fame of Hate with her talk on “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind.”

Psychiatrist Dr. Aruna Khilanani should probably take the advice, “Physician, Heal Thyself.” In a rootin’ tootin’, rip roarin’, full-throated attack on all whites as a race, Ms. Khilanani (no honorifics for this radical left-wing monster) let loose a stream-of-consciousness diatribe complete with murder fantasies, conspiracies, and the usual outraged victimhood shibboleths.

Some of her more incendiary comments, as compiled by former New York Times opinion writer and editor Bari Weiss, are difficult to read. To listen to the complete lecture, follow the link the Bari Weiss Substack page.

I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a f***ing favor. (Time stamp: 7:17)

This is the cost of talking to white people at all. The cost of your own life, as they suck you dry. There are no good apples out there. White people make my blood boil. (Time stamp: 6:45)

We are now in a psychological predicament, because white people feel that we are bullying them when we bring up race. They feel that we should be thanking them for all that they have done for us. They are confused, and so are we. We keep forgetting that directly talking about race is a waste of our breath. We are asking a demented, violent predator who thinks that they are a saint or a superhero, to accept responsibility. It ain’t gonna happen. They have five holes in their brain. It’s like banging your head against a brick wall. It’s just like sort of not a good idea. (Time stamp 17:13)

We need to remember that directly talking about race to white people is useless, because they are at the wrong level of conversation. Addressing racism assumes that white people can see and process what we are talking about. They can’t. That’s why they sound demented. They don’t even know they have a mask on. White people think it’s their actual face. We need to get to know the mask. (Time stamp 17:54)

Obviously, Ms. Khilanani has no business having anything to do with psychiatry. Indeed, with a worldview like that, the educational institutions that bestowed on her a degree — Cornell and NYU — should be investigated. Her employer should be made aware of her threats, at the very least. No doubt they know all about her. Someone like this can’t keep their mouth shut.

Is Ms. Khilanani a threat to herself or to others? Katie Herzog was given the unfortunate task of interviewing the good doctor. Note that she, like all psychopaths, continued to use the word “they” to describe her enemies and those against her.

Also, in my first year, along with another person of color, I had the most Saturday call. These things are not incidental. There was a meeting where they actually tried to take away my vacation from me. Why? They came up with this idea that since I hadn’t put the request on the calendar then they’re not going to give it to me. So that one I did push back on. That one I reported. It was a very chilling conversation that I had with somebody. This is how these chilling conversations go. It’s never through email. They’ll call you on the phone and say, “We need to talk to you about something,” because they never want any of this stuff documented. They’ll be like, “Since you didn’t put this on the calendar, you’re not allowed to have vacation.” And I said, “So-and-so and so-and-so didn’t put it on the calendar. Why do they get vacation?” And they’re like, “Do you really want to put yourself in the position where you’re pointing out your colleagues’ stuff?” Like they needed to make me the person who is calling out my colleagues — not that it was unfair.

The delusional paranoid misinterpreted a gentle reminder of the rules as a threat. Could anything be more revealing?

Ms. Khilanani’s lecture was part of a continuing series of talks from noted clinicians and others in the field who lecture students and faculty at Yale. The flyer announcing her talk contained this interesting disclaimer:

“It is the policy of Yale School of Medicine continuing medical education to ensure balance, independence, objectivity, and scientific rigor in all its educational programs.”

Incredible.

