A 10-year-old New York City boy visiting family for a barbecue was fatally shot by a gunman who opened fire outside the house in Queens over the weekend, and police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspect seen on surveillance footage of the incident.

What are the details?

The New York Daily News reported that Justin Wallace, who was set to turn 11 on Tuesday, was treated by his father to a day at the beach with friends on Saturday following a year of COVID-19 lockdowns before the boy was killed that night during a family gathering. The boy’s cousin, 29-year-old Kyle Forrester, was also shot but is expected to survive.

Justin’s grieving father, Albert Wallace, told the outlet he believes the shooting is linked to a longstanding dispute between the homeowners and a neighbor over a driveway. Earlier Saturday, Forrester reportedly argued with the neighbor over parking in the shared driveway.

Albert Wallace told the outlet that he was about to leave when his sister asked him to take a look at a home maintenance issue downstairs. Justin waited upstairs, standing near the doorway of the home.

“That’s when I turned back with my son,” Albert Wallace said. “If I didn’t turn back, my son would be alive today.”

Moments later, a gunman is reportedly seen walking up to the house, shooting from the bottom of the front stoop, and then running away. Justin was shot in the torso, and Forrester was struck in the shoulder, according to ABC News.

After the shots were fired, Wallace rushed upstairs.

“I see my son laid down at the door, curled up,” Wallace recalled to the Daily News. “When I turn him over, I see this puddle of blood. And I’m saying, ‘No no no.'”

Justin was rushed to the hospital, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

“I tell the doctors, ‘Go back in there and pump his chest,'” a heartbroken Wallace said. “He’s too young for that.”

NYPD seek public’s help

The NYPD shared video footage showing an individual riding in a dark SUV pulling up near the home, and a gunman firing multiple rounds into the residence at 9:33 p.m. Anyone with information related to the murder of Justin Wallace is encouraged to called 800-577-TIPS.







