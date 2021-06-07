https://thehill.com/changing-america/respect/equality/557161-after-bakery-is-cancelled-for-its-pride-cookies-texans-rush

Texans have rallied around a local bakery after it was “canceled” for creating Pride cookies for Pride Month.

Confections, a bakery located in Lufkin, was hit with backlash after posting a photo of their Pride cookies on social media.

“Today has been hard. Really hard,” a Facebook post from the shop read on Thursday. “We lost a significant amount of followers because of a rainbow heart cookie we posted.”

The owners, sisters Dawn and Miranda Dolder, as reported by KXAN, said they had received hateful messages and a large order was canceled after the initial Pride cookie post.

“My heart is heavy. Honestly I never thought a post that literally said more love less hate would result in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods,” the post read. “So. If you love our cookies we will have an over abundance of them tomorrow. Hopefully tomorrow will be better.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Following the revelation, locals came out in force to support the bakery, buying out the entire inventory of baked goods.

“We (my sister and co-owner Miranda and our fabulous baker Felicia) are just so humbled and grateful and moved by this outpouring of love,” the bakery’s Facebook post read. “The last several people in our shop put Money on their credit card for us to donate because there was nothing left to purchase.”

Confections even received messages and inquiries from billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban’s brother, Brian.

“When things slow down a bit, let us know if shipping is possible. I’d like to support you,” Brian Cuban said. “If shipping isn’t possible, I’ll buy some by phone/email and you can donate my cookies to a local LGBTQ org or children’s charity.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

TENNESSEE PASSES BILL REQUIRING BUSINESSES TO POST SIGNS SAYING THEY ALLOW TRANS PEOPLE TO USE THEIR BATHROOMS

FLORIDA’S NEW BAN ON TRANSGENDER STUDENTS IN SPORTS WOULD ALLOW SCHOOLS TO SUBJECT MINORS TO GENITAL INSPECTIONS

NCAA BACKS TRANSGENDER ATHLETES, SAYS IT WON’T HOLD CHAMPIONSHIPS AT PLACES THAT AREN’T ‘FREE OF DISCRIMINATION’

NEW NC BILL WOULD REQUIRE SCHOOLS TO TELL PARENTS IF A CHILD ‘EXHIBITS GENDER NONCONFORMITY’

ARKANSAS AND SOUTH DAKOTA PASS LBGTQ BANS THAT TARGET TRANSGENDER MINORS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

