Supermodel Bella Hadid, who has been calling for a “Free Palestine,” decided to post a photo from 1939 of a soccer team from “Palestine,” possibly to buttress claims that “Palestine” existed long before the state of Israel was reborn in 1948.

One problem: the photo showed the team from “Palestine,” all right, but every member of the team was Jewish. Additionally, they all had the Jewish Star of David emblazoned on their uniforms.

Bella Hadid posts a pic of the all Jewish football team in Mandatory Palestine. The stupidity is unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/aIVi1o8nrO — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) June 7, 2021

The stupidity is astonishing. Does she actually not know or is she willfully lying? https://t.co/lZctfk8R5V — Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll (@skjask) June 7, 2021

Israeli Arab activist Yosef Haddad noted:

Bella Hadid uploaded a story on her Instagram showing a photo of a football team and saying Palestine versus Australia in 1939. Now I’m not sure what she’s trying to say here, but, this team, all Jews, with even Hebrew writing on the jersey. This team wasn’t representing the “Palestinian state.” They were representing the British mandate. And in fact, it was Maccabi Tel Aviv playing as Israel! Maybe she was referring to the Palestinian national team and not Maccabi Tel Aviv, but check this: This is the logo of the national Palestinian team. Yup. Eretz Yisrael. Israel land. So as I said, I’m not sure what she’s trying to say here, unless she’s trying to say that Jews were also here, but on this you can say, “Ignorance is bliss.”

Wow..@bellahadid continues to brainwash the minds of millions around the world with lies about Israel and distorting history, but this time she broke records … of stupidity! Watch! pic.twitter.com/SWXVZToqy8 — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) June 7, 2021

In mid-May, the State of Israel’s official Twitter account, managed by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, noted Hadid had joined a protest at which she parroted the infamous slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” often interpreted as a call for the genocide of Israeli Jews.

The State of Israel’s Twitter account stated, “When celebrities like [Bella Hadid] advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State. This shouldn’t be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This should be a human issue. Shame on you.”

When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State. This shouldn’t be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This should be a human issue. Shame on you.#IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/PJQHT90cNy — Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 16, 2021

Four years ago Hadid wrote on Instagram:

it has always been #freepalestine. ALWAYS. I have a lot to say about this but for now … please read and educate yourself. This is not about religion. This is not about spewing hate on one or the other. This is about Israeli colonization, ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS!

Naftali Bennett, who may be the next prime minister of Israel, slammed Hadid, John Oliver and Trevor Noah in mid-May for their attacks on Israel, as The Jerusalem Post reported. He stated, “So Bella, John and Noah, help me out here. If a terror organization like Hamas called to murder your families and launched thousands of missiles at your children while they’re hiding inside hospitals, schools and media offices, what would you do?”

Bennett explained that Israel had two options in response to the rockets fired at it from Hamas in Gaza: Do nothing and die, or respond. He said bluntly, “I don’t know about you all, but we’re gonna go with number two.”

He concluded, “What we won’t do is commit suicide so you can make your snarky comedy bits.”

