https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/audio-surfaces-of-yale-psychiatrist-anti-white-serial-killer-in-training/

Posted by Kane on June 7, 2021 6:14 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

CFP first posted the story Friday night. Audio has surfaced today.

A psychiatrist said in a lecture at Yale University’s School of Medicine that she had fantasies of shooting white people, prompting the university to later restrict online access to her expletive-filled talk, which it said was “antithetical to the values of the school.”

The online talk, titled “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind,” had been presented by the School of Medicine’s Child Study Center as part of Grand Rounds, a weekly forum for faculty and staff members and others affiliated with Yale to learn about various aspects of mental health.
 

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...