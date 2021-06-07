https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/audio-surfaces-of-yale-psychiatrist-anti-white-serial-killer-in-training/

Psychiatrist @aruna_khilanani, at Yale: “I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body & wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless w/ a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a fucking favor” pic.twitter.com/RHJ5cO2Vik — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 7, 2021

CFP first posted the story Friday night. Audio has surfaced today.

A psychiatrist said in a lecture at Yale University’s School of Medicine that she had fantasies of shooting white people, prompting the university to later restrict online access to her expletive-filled talk, which it said was “antithetical to the values of the school.”

The online talk, titled “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind,” had been presented by the School of Medicine’s Child Study Center as part of Grand Rounds, a weekly forum for faculty and staff members and others affiliated with Yale to learn about various aspects of mental health.

