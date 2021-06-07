https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/06/08/barack-obama-reminds-everyone-hes-a-disingenuous-hack-n393072
About The Author
Related Posts
Jim Acosta Complains About 'Post Trump Stress Disorder' to Brian Stelter, Then Really Goes Over the Slide
April 4, 2021
GOP House Intel Cmte Lists Gain of Function Research at Wuhan, “Significant Circumstantial Evidence” of COVID-19 Lab Leak
May 19, 2021
Overturning CA's 'Assault Weapon' Ban; Ninth Cir. Decision on No “Right to Carry” in the Second Amendment
June 6, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy