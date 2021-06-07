https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bezos-is-blasting-himself-into-space/

“52 years ago from the launch day meaning in July when Jeff Bezos was 12 years old he was in Texas with his grandfather watching those launches that led to the lunar landing,” says @WalterIsaacson. “Ever since then he’s wanted to do it.” pic.twitter.com/pgsNZHPEF4 — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) June 7, 2021

Jeff Bezos will be flying to space on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, the rocket ship made by his space company, Blue Origin. The flight is scheduled for July 20th, just 15 days after he is set to resign as CEO of Amazon.

Blue Origin said Bezos’ younger brother, Mark Bezos, will also join the flight.

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” Bezos, 57, said in a Monday morning Instagram post. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”