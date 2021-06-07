http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/UF8OGW29C_Q/Manchin-will-not-support-Democrats-voting-rights-16228583.php
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Sunday said he would not support federal voting rights legislation that his party has argued is critical for preserving democracy, in an announcement that effectively turned the path ahead for all other major items on President Joe Biden’s agenda into quicksand.
In an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Manchin said he thought the For the People Act – which Democrats say is needed to secure free and fair elections and protect against GOP-led efforts to restrict voting at the state level, often disproportionately affecting voters of color – was too partisan.