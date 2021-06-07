https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-forgets-to-mention-d-day-anniversary/
About The Author
Related Posts
It’s all China’s fault…
May 4, 2021
Beatdown of leftist BBC clown…
May 6, 2021
Newsweek Exclusive — Inside Pentagon’s Secret Army…
May 18, 2021
‘There’s no one watching the Border’: smuggler
April 27, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy