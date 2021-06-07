https://www.oann.com/biden-obama-tout-obamacare-numbers/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-obama-tout-obamacare-numbers

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:12 AM PT – Monday, June 7, 2021

Joe Biden recently talked universal health care with former President Barack Obama. This comes as Republican governed states have turned to the Supreme Court in a bid to get rid of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), otherwise known as Obamacare.

Back in February, the Department of Justice reversed its earlier position at Biden’s request, no longer backing the Texas-led challenge to the ACA as it had under the Trump administration.

According to Biden, 1.2 million people have signed up recently in addition to the 30 million who were already enrolled. Obama added, the ACA’s purpose remains what it was at its inception, which is to pave the way for universal socialized medicine.

“We always talked about how if we could get the principle of universal coverage established, we could then build on it,” stated the former Democrat president.

Obama also highlighted Biden’s involvement in promoting the law by saying they “did this together.” Meanwhile, many Republicans have opposed Obamacare. Critics have pointed out that health insurance is now more expensive than ever and Americans are spending more money for less coverage.

