https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/07/bless-your-heart-blue-check-tells-rep-dan-crenshaw-he-cant-see-the-truth-and-it-isnt-because-of-his-eyes/
We’re guessing Elisa Cardnell was verified by Twitter because she ran for Congress in Texas. She limits who can see her tweets, though, so we’ll have to do with screenshots, as she tells Rep. Dan Crenshaw to take a seat:
“The reason you can’t see the objective truth isn’t because of your eyes….”
Actually it’s just “eye,” singular. https://t.co/4LSiHbK5AN
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 7, 2021
Best response ever 👍🇺🇸
— Bonnie R (@duke_devil) June 7, 2021
— Barry Mullinax (@1houndstooth) June 7, 2021
— Dawggstr (@dawg2306) June 7, 2021
— Andy Renner (@rattlehum) June 7, 2021
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— David Schumacher (@dwschu) June 7, 2021
— JP (@JPat217) June 7, 2021
— Jason Tiffin (@JtiffBama98) June 7, 2021
I think the “former congressional candidate” should sit down.
— Someone Unimportant (@Djm4Mj) June 7, 2021
Aww, the lady who didn’t even make it out of the primary locked her acct. Weird. pic.twitter.com/cUzxCcH3QI
— Ghosts Of Home (@SteelerChris) June 7, 2021
She did have a follow-up, though:
Nice save.
Bless your heart. Please pray for this woman. https://t.co/bkUdP6P0gr
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 7, 2021
✍️✍️✍️ @SirajAHashmi
— Robert Gonzo (@RobertGonzo71) June 7, 2021
@SirajAHashmi seems like a contestant here
— Senior Beagle Analyst (@stevenjaba) June 7, 2021
blocked, but the List comes for all, @elisacardnell.
✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/Bxtom8v9jV
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 7, 2021
Her profile says “single mom”. Shocking!
— Ken (@Ken43491066) June 7, 2021
Single lol
— Steven Chaney (@swampwise) June 7, 2021
shes single guys!
— Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonne11) June 7, 2021
Don’t know who this fool is because she blocked me. Typical liberal moron
— SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 7, 2021
— Carol Scott (@itzblue) June 7, 2021
Aw she made her tweets protected.
— amy l (@amylenocker) June 7, 2021
She is not nice.
— Phil Waddingham (@waddz) June 7, 2021
She already went protected. Couldn’t screenshot the tweet where she said her asthma was the same as losing an eye.
— Frog on a Stoop (@yellerofthings) June 7, 2021
Prayers for her.
— GSG14 (@Rotties14) June 7, 2021
Wouldn’t waste my time on her.
Carry on, sir, you’re doing a great job.
— Stingynettle (@wewuzrobbed) June 7, 2021
Related:
‘Laughing at a vet … THIS is SNL’: Greg Gutfeld SHREDS SNL for mocking GOP candidate who lost his eye in war https://t.co/gIi01YVCss
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 4, 2018