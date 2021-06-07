https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/07/bless-your-heart-blue-check-tells-rep-dan-crenshaw-he-cant-see-the-truth-and-it-isnt-because-of-his-eyes/

We’re guessing Elisa Cardnell was verified by Twitter because she ran for Congress in Texas. She limits who can see her tweets, though, so we’ll have to do with screenshots, as she tells Rep. Dan Crenshaw to take a seat:

“The reason you can’t see the objective truth isn’t because of your eyes….”

Best response ever 👍🇺🇸 — Bonnie R (@duke_devil) June 7, 2021

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — David Schumacher (@dwschu) June 7, 2021

I think the “former congressional candidate” should sit down. — Someone Unimportant (@Djm4Mj) June 7, 2021

Aww, the lady who didn’t even make it out of the primary locked her acct. Weird. pic.twitter.com/cUzxCcH3QI — Ghosts Of Home (@SteelerChris) June 7, 2021

She did have a follow-up, though:

Nice save.

Bless your heart. Please pray for this woman. https://t.co/bkUdP6P0gr — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 7, 2021

@SirajAHashmi seems like a contestant here — Senior Beagle Analyst (@stevenjaba) June 7, 2021

Her profile says “single mom”. Shocking! — Ken (@Ken43491066) June 7, 2021

Single lol — Steven Chaney (@swampwise) June 7, 2021

shes single guys! — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonne11) June 7, 2021

Don’t know who this fool is because she blocked me. Typical liberal moron — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 7, 2021

Aw she made her tweets protected. — amy l (@amylenocker) June 7, 2021

She is not nice. — Phil Waddingham (@waddz) June 7, 2021

She already went protected. Couldn’t screenshot the tweet where she said her asthma was the same as losing an eye. — Frog on a Stoop (@yellerofthings) June 7, 2021

Prayers for her. — GSG14 (@Rotties14) June 7, 2021

Wouldn’t waste my time on her.

Carry on, sir, you’re doing a great job. — Stingynettle (@wewuzrobbed) June 7, 2021

Related:

‘Laughing at a vet … THIS is SNL’: Greg Gutfeld SHREDS SNL for mocking GOP candidate who lost his eye in war https://t.co/gIi01YVCss — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 4, 2018

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

